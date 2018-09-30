Not beyond winning

FINALISTS in the 2018 Sunshine Coast Business Awards were announced on September 24 in recognition of the region's outstanding business leadership.

Among the 120 finalists, Noosa's Life Beyond 30 was recognised in the category of Social Enterprise for its outstanding business management, innovation and growth.

Initial judging of finalists examined each submission for key aspects of business, including customer service, innovation, use of technology and commitment to sustainability.

"The fact that we have made it to the finals is testament to the work everyone involved in Life beyond 30 puts in, it's a team effort from the founder to our members,” Wendy Wilson said

"Our job is to bring communities together and we do that by focusing on women, because they have the biggest impact on those around them.

"Being nominated as a finalist gives us recognition and confirms that the business is going in the right direction.

"This is a very exciting time for us and we plan to make the most of this opportunity to reach more women in other locations.”

It was "fantastic and humbling to see first-hand the high calibre, innovative and progressive business community we have here at the thriving Sunshine Coast”, awards chief Jennifer Swaine said.

"It is truly inspiring and rewarding to hear the stories of each of the finalists; it is a very significant achievement to be recognised for such achievement and every business involved deserves acknowledgement,” she said.

Ms Swaine said that yet again the quality of entrants this year was impressive.

"The quality and diversity of all of the entries across each of the awards was exceptional, which makes our job so much harder,” she said.

"It is inspiring to see so many passionate and motivated professionals locally, building a solid future for the Sunshine Coast's continued success, and these finalists are ambassadors for not only their industry but our region looking into the future.”