‘Not particularly useful’: COVIDsafe app no help in CQ case

An iPhone displays the CovidSafe app released by the Australian government on Tuesday, April 29, 2020. The app traces every person running the app who has been in contact with other app users who has tested positive for coronavirus in the previous few weeks. The automation of coronavirus contact tracing seeks to allow the easing of restrictions in Australia. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

The COVIDsafe tracing app will likely have little use in the tracing efforts of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre nurse, according to Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young who described the app as "not particularly useful".

The latest Rockhampton case is one of 42 statewide where authorities have not been able to establish an epidemiological link, meaning it is not known where, how or who the virus was contracted from.

A general view of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre in Rockhampton, Queensland, Saturday, May 16, 2020. North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse at the facility tested positive for coronavirus. (AAP Image/Levi Appleton)

She said it was not known whether the enrolled nurse at the centre had downloaded the app and low signup rates had otherwise rendered it currently ineffective.

"We don't know when people have the COVIDsafe app because it's such confidential, private information.

"I don't know about that particular enrolled nurse and we will find that out but at this stage it's not particularly useful because we know across the whole country the number it's only around 6 million.

"That's not enough."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young give an update on the COVID-19 cases

Dr Young said that it was important that every single Queenslander downloaded the app.