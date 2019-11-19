‘Not safe to go home’ as fire threat continues

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited evacuated Cooroibah residents this morning who were forced to flee their homes during Friday's bushfire emergency.

While the official advice from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has been reduced to "Watch and Act" Ms Palaszczuk said the situation was far from over.

"These fires can change and move quickly, it's very dry at the moment and the wind is going to pick up this afternoon."

"People need to stay away from that area until it is safe to return."

"We don't want people going home."

Firefighters are working to keep the blaze under control, which forced more than 2300 residents from their home but conditions are expected to worsen this afternoon

Ms Palaszczuk has reminded all residents to listen to warnings.

"Please be vigilant, please make sure that you are listening to authorities and if you are asked to evacuate please don't hesitate to do so because your safety is paramount."

Ms Palaszczuk thanked emergency service personnel and volunteers for their continued efforts.

"I do want to thank our outstanding people on the ground who are doing everything they can to protect our homes and livelihoods," she said.

"Our emergency service personal, our firefighters, our volunteers are doing absolutely everything that they can to make sure people are safe."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addresses the media on the Cooroibah bushfire. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Speaking with residents at Noosaville's Leisure Centre on Saturday morning, the Premier said while many residents were emotional, community spirit remained high.

"I met many people today and (they are) very emotionally upset as well, so I know that this does have an emotional impact on people and we will make sure that there is the appropriate counselling that people will need."

"When they have to suddenly up and leave all of their homes and belonging we know it can be very stressful."

"I want to thank the mayor Tony Wellington and the local member Sandy Bolton for being here as well.

"They've been keeping the community up to date, they're doing a great job making sure that the spirits of this local community is well and it's a great community."