Not so busy for Boxing Day rush

BOXING DAY: Steph Bemis, Alby Lingard, Sally Lingard and Jack Bemis spend their Christmas money at Noosa Civic for the Boxing Day sales. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

BOXING DAY: Steph Bemis, Alby Lingard, Sally Lingard and Jack Bemis spend their Christmas money at Noosa Civic for the Boxing Day sales. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

DESPITE Queensland shoppers tipped to spend more than $440 million this Boxing Day, it seemed shopping was not how Noosa locals decided to spend their Boxing Day.

While major centres like Noosa Civic were busy, retailers said Boxing Day trade was slower than the pre-Christmas rush.

“We have been steady but not as busy as before Christmas,” a worker from activewear store Rockwear said.

“We have some pretty good sales on but I think not being a big shopping centre it’s not as busy as other places on Boxing Day.”

Meanwhile Harvey Norman Noosa’s sales were off to a good start.

Electrical franchisor Rod Ayache said shoppers targeted Dyson vacuums.

“They are hot this year,” Mr Ayache said.

“We have fridges and TVs doing really well as well as small appliances, Nutribullets and the like.”

Mr Ayache said these half-yearly sale will continue during December and most of January, giving shoppers plenty of time to shop for a bargain.

A recent Finder survey revealed 50 per cent of Aussie adults planned to shop the post-Christmas sales this year.

More than a third of shoppers were said to splurge on new clothes and shoes, while 32 per cent were tipped to stock up on discounted food and alcohol.

Electronics, cosmetics and manchester round out the top five purchases Aussies will cross off their shopping list this Boxing Day.

Finder finance expert Kate Browne encouraged shoppers to exercise caution during the sales.

“Retailers may stock similar products, but they won’t necessarily mark them down by the same amount,” she said.

“Make sure you compare prices online and in-store before buying.”

The National Retail Association predicted Aussies will spend more than $2.6 billion nationwide during the post-Christmas period.