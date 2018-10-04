Menu
Login
Coles Big Yum pie being recalled
Coles Big Yum pie being recalled Adam Hourigan
Health

NOT SO YUM: Coles issue pie recall

Adam Hourigan
by
4th Oct 2018 3:52 PM

IF YOU'RE stopping for a quick snack at the servo this afternoon, take a second look at your food before it goes in your pie-hole.

Coles is recalling Coles Express Big Yum Beef Pie (175g) Batch 235/18 sold at Coles Express sites nationally due to a mix up that could possibly cause a reaction for those with allergies.

The pie, which is sold warm and ready to eat, has been available for sale since September 1 and has Batch 235/18 printed on the wrapper.

The recall has been issued after Coles Express' supplier inadvertently filled a number of Coles Express Big Yum Beef Pie (175g) wrappers with the Coles Express Big Yum Bacon and Egg Pie (175g) from the same range.

As a result, some Coles Express Big Yum Beef Pie products contain the incorrect product, which contains a higher quantity of egg than declared on the label. Consumers who have an egg allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if they consume the product.

Customers can return the product to any Coles Express site for a full refund. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

big yum big yum pie coles coles express editors picks recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bushfire on Cooroy Mountain Road

    Bushfire on Cooroy Mountain Road

    News Smoke may affect area of Cooroy Mountain after a bushfire broke out this afternoon.

    • 4th Oct 2018 4:31 PM
    Crashes not on danger listing

    Crashes not on danger listing

    News New black spot emerging

    • 4th Oct 2018 3:22 PM
    Where to get Uber Eats in Noosa

    Where to get Uber Eats in Noosa

    News List of Noosa restaurants available on food delivery app

    Blazing trail across Noosa

    Blazing trail across Noosa

    News More than 100 trekkers hiked Noosa's hinterland tracks

    Local Partners