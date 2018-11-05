Not unclear about Miss Leading

THE Sunshine Coast is filled with talented artists. Something about the sand, surf and sunshine here must foster talent.

Miss Leading is another stunning product of this crucible.

Formed in 2012, Miss Leading has gone from one success to the next.

The band consists of five talented professional musicians.

Sonia McMahon leads the band with her powerful vocals, Phil Nye is killing it on saxophone, Rob Karni brings up the back with some smooth bass, Phil Butterworth is a man of many talents as lead guitar and vocals, and Dave Hall keeps everyone on time with his perfect percussion and vocals.

The band is understandably popular with crowds throughout the Sunshine Coast.

Miss Leading has opened the Mary River Festival, played at consecutive Noosa Shows and recently came runner-up in the Battle of the Bands.

Predominantly a cover band, Miss Leading also mixes several punchy originals into their sets to keep your night out fresh.

Miss Leading is heavily influenced by Beth Hart, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and Sade.

If you're intrigued by Miss Leading's funk-rock-soul vibe, then you are in luck.

Miss Leading will soon be performing in Tewantin.

You can catch Miss Leading at the Tewantin Noosa RSL on Friday, November 9, from 8pm.

Tickets are free but make sure you get in early as seats often fill up quick.