Artist Don Milner hosts the next Art After Dark event.
News

Notable artist an Art After Dark ‘drawcard’

Michele Sternberg
7th Feb 2020 2:00 PM

AWARD-winning artist Don Milner has been lured back to host Art After Dark in February as the guest instructor.

Mr Milner is a versatile artist who is in high demand for tutoring throughout the state and beyond.

He is an internationally recognised painter and tutor and has a wealth of knowledge and experience for those wanting to hone their artistic skills.

This month the focus is drawing with charcoal.

Art After Dark is a fun night of art, champagne, party food and a whole lot of fun at Wallace House, plus everyone takes home their own drawing.

Mr Milner will explain easy and simple exercises to familiarise you with his novel approaches to the "magic of charcoal".

Budding artists will then be free to present their own interpretation of his teaching.

Art After Dark is on Thursday, February 27, from 5.30-9pm at Wallace House, 1 Wallace Park, Noosaville.

Bookings are essential and places cost $65. Email the team at create@noosaartsandcrafts .org.au or phone 5474 1211 to book your spot.

All tuition and assistance is voluntary and all money goes to Noosa Arts and Crafts for the refurbishment of Wallace House.

