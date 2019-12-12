Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Suzie Bates. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
Suzie Bates. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
Cricket

Note a sign women’s cricket has arrived

12th Dec 2019 8:24 AM

Suzie Bates learned to play cricket in her Dunedin backyard with her brothers - now she's inspiring a new generation of young men.

The Kiwi all-rounder helped lead the Adelaide Strikers to the final of the Women's Big Bash League last weekend and received this heartwarming note after hitting 27 runs including one towering six.

The Brisbane Heat claimed back-to-back WBBL titles, defeating the Strikers by six wickets in Sunday's final at a sold-out Allan Border Field.

Chasing 162 for victory after the Strikers made 7-161 at the Brisbane venue, the Heat reached the target with 11 balls to spare after a controlled run chase.

Opener Beth Mooney led the way for the home team with an unbeaten 56, repeating the dose from last year's final when she also made a half-century.

Laura Harris (18 not out) scored the winning run to spark the celebration, just as she did when the Heat upset the Sydney Sixers last summer.

More Stories

Show More
suzie bates wbbl women's cricket
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad's quick thinking saves potential bushfire catastrophe

        premium_icon Dad's quick thinking saves potential bushfire catastrophe

        News The Peregian dad jumped into action after he woke to flames reaching the treetops in bushland metres from his home.

        Turtles brave ‘serious challenges’ to lay eggs at Rainbow

        premium_icon Turtles brave ‘serious challenges’ to lay eggs at Rainbow

        News "Every single one of those nests is in danger of being destroyed.”

        Mary Valley’s quirky Christmas tree made of old tyres

        premium_icon Mary Valley’s quirky Christmas tree made of old tyres

        News With Christmas less than two weeks away, Gympie region residents are decking out...

        VOTED IN: Noosa's future plan to go to State review

        premium_icon VOTED IN: Noosa's future plan to go to State review

        Council News Special meeting of council as it considers its new planning scheme