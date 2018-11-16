Nothing going to waste in Pomona as 'upcycling' takes off

VERY USEFUL: Anya with her quirky but tuneful Itty Bitty Drum Kitty is surrounded by ingenious objects built from items that have been saved from landfill.

VERY USEFUL: Anya with her quirky but tuneful Itty Bitty Drum Kitty is surrounded by ingenious objects built from items that have been saved from landfill. Peter Gardiner

IN A town clever enough to take a pub challenge and every year recycle a run up a mountain as one of greatest sporting contests in the land, they seem to have ingenuity on tap.

So the fact that Pomona Community House and the local Trash to Treasure group has seized on the opportunities presented by National Recycling Week to unleash a creative wave of ways to turn waste into every-day, reusable "eye-openers” comes as no surprise.

The Great Upcycling Challenge, which has just concluded, involved use of an empty shop donated so it could be re-purposed as an ingenuity show room.

Here was gathered the inspirational labours of locals prepared to think left of centre to disrupt our rampant throwaways lives. Upcycling volunteers Beany and Anya, herself a major contributor to this recycling master class, are delighted that, with very little fanfare, the challenge received almost 60 entries.

Anya has crafted amazing thongs and a table out of cardboard and turned scrap into an ornate wall clock.

One her great showstoppers is the Itty Bitty Drum Kitty percussion station made out a plastic chair and used containers.

Beany said one of her favourite entries had been done by a seven-year-old.

It looks like a jar covered with elastic bands but, to creative minds, it is a reusable coffee mug and perfectly fit for purpose.

"I'm going to make one of them, it's just a very simple idea,” Beany said.

A crowd favourite at the recycling display is the skirt made from cardboard, hessian and plastic.

"The Noosa Shire museum has requested that for their collection. She was so excited, she raced home and made a top to match.”

"I love the pigeon catcher but it needs a bit of fine tuning.”

There is a bird trap in the form of a bucket feeder with the weight of the pigeon lowering it into a cage below.

Another classic piece is the decorative model house made from egg cartons.

"We've been doing workshops - yesterday we had a lady here and we were making rag rugs,” Beany said.

There were 55 prizes donated by local businesses for the category placings and the voting for the people's choice award was spirited. A clever chicken run fence made up of discards had been attracting plenty of interest, along with so many other reused revelations in the room.