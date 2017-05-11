Nothing is just waste to Councillor Joe

WASTE NOT: Noosa Council is keen to see our rubbish recycled.

IT IS fair to say Clean Up Australia campaigner and Noosa Councillor Joe Jurisevic hates

waste.

Even the very word rankles and all those large piles of discarded "stuff" appearing on footpaths as part of the annual kerbside collection he sees as someone else's reusable resource.

"Everything has a value. This (kerbside collection) is an opportunity for us to recover valuable resources,” Cr Jurisevic said.

"It's also means that people have some stuff piling up at home and may not have access to a trailer can dispose of it at a minimal cost.

"It only works out at about $5 a household.

"It's about $150,000 a year all up.

"There are some issues with it (the footpath piles), but there are lots of benefits as well.”

The kerbside collection kicked off two weeks ago in Tewantin and this last week went through Noosa Sound, Little Cove, Doonan and parts of Noosaville and is about at the halfway

mark.

This week it is the turn of Noosa Heads, Noosa Junction and more Noosaville streets.

He said householders can help reduce the visual impact of all these footpath piles by putting out their rubbish closer to collection time.

Cr Jurisevic said generally people were putting out the right materials for collection but some people had put out mattresses without letting the collection contractor know in advance.

"I'm certain that it (the bulk collection) is having an impact on the illegal dumping,” he said.

"I've still got some illegal dumping areas to clean

up.

"Returning to those areas, Ringtail Creek for example, I have seen very little in the way of illegal dumping there.”

For kerbside information and scheduling go to noosa.qld.gov.au/kerbside -collection.