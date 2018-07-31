Nothing stopping Derek

HE MAY be 79 years young but age has not stopped one man from achieving what some think is the impossible at the Brisbane North Barbell Powerlifting competition in May.

What's more, Noosa man Derek Mason was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 13 years ago.

"I'm a great believer in physical workouts,” Derek said. "I train five days a week.”

Derek recently won the national powerlifting title for his category and lifted 65kg.

"I got three lifts on the day and set the record with my first lift, then broke it on my second lift and broke it again on my third,” Derek said.

He was also the Commonwealth record holder in 2012.

"I'm fit! I do push-ups every day,” Derek said. "I do 100 in lots of 20.

"It's a big advantage to be fit and well and exercise.”

79-year-old Derek Mason recently broke the national powerlifting record. Michael Coppola Photographics

Derek believes his exercise has helped delay the progress of the disease.

"There are a lot of people out there with Parkinson's that don't know what to do.

"I think I've proved you can push on and delay it,” he said.

"You've got to make the most of it and keep going.”

Derek trains at Anytime Fitness, Noosa Civic, where he also participates in a Parkinson's disease warrior class held once a week.

"One of the trainers, Robo, takes the class and it is swelling with numbers,” Derek said.

"We have 20 people with Parkinson's doing exercise.”

"I enjoy it,” he said.

Trainer Aaron 'Robo' Robottom said it was a great low impact exercise.

"It's about trying to challenge the brain and body with very low impact boxing,” he said.

There is no stopping Derek with plans to compete in an over 80s powerlifting competition after Christmas.

"I'm nearly 80 so I am still training to organise myself for the competition.”

Anytime Fitness's Parkinson's class is held every Wednesday at 10.15am and participants do not need to be members.

Call 0428409015 for information.