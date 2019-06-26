Notice of Motion quashed

A NOOSA councillor's bid to add streaming of even more meetings than the council adopted last February was summarily crushed last Thursday.

Cr Ingrid Jackson introduced a notion of motion seeking a range of changes including the live streaming of council committee meetings and the introduction of accepting questions from the public at council meetings, all to be adopted by September. The councillor has been a driving force behind greater perceived openness in council processes.

The irony of the motion, given its message about transparency, was it had been cobbled to the ordinary meeting agenda on June 13, with only a handful of days for councillors - and the public - to digest its details, unlike the remainder of the agenda.

That was long enough, however, for deputy mayor Frank Wilkie to compile a litany of alternative suggestions in a procedural motion, most importantly pointing out that the council CEO was due to review standing orders and the February introduction of live streaming of two monthly council meetings, as part of the original resolution anyway, and that August would be the appropriate time to review and discuss the issues.

The atmosphere in the chamber became somewhat testy when Cr Jackson perceived Cr Wilkie's elaboration upon his motion's details were "casting aspersions” upon her, and providing an "unsatisfactory response to my notice of motion”, describing his procedural motion as a "tactic”.

Meeting chairman mayor Tony Wellington took both councillors to task for becoming too personal in their debate responses.

Councillors questioned Cr Jackson's motion on a number of fronts, including security (Jurisevic), party politics (Pardon) and cost and duplication (Wilkie).

Cr Wilkie's motion ultimately prevailed in a five (Wellington, Jurisevic, Pardon, Wilkie, Stockwell) to one (Jackson) vote (Cr Glasgow absent).