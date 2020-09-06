Menu
Motorists are reporting heavy delays on the Bruce Highway heading south. Photo: Red Dan Hanson
Notorious Sunday traffic causes ‘mayhem’ on Bruce Hwy

Eden Boyd
6th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Motorists heading south on the Bruce Highway should prepare for a long drive with traffic already at a standstill on the Coast.

Queensland Transport is advising drivers of heavy congestion towards Brisbane, specifically in the Beerburrum area.

Several motorists have reported the lengthy delays, with Father's Day celebrations exacerbating the already heavy Sunday afternoon traffic.

In a post to social media, one resident said it took her an hour and 15 minutes to drive from Caloundra to Bellmere this afternoon.

"It's Sunday arvo mayhem," another wrote.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

While no major accidents have been reported in the area, one driver reported to police around lunchtime that they were tailgated by another vehicle before a bottle was thrown at their car.

