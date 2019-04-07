Nourish the tastebuds

YUM: Nourish co-owner Liesel Doery at the new mini-outlet off Cooroy's Maple St.

IT IS only a very small space.

But for Cooroy locals and visitors to the hinterland town, Nourish Collective is an outlet for some tasty and healthy foods, and just right for lunchtime takeaways.

And the menu specially suits those with gluten and grain intolerances.

Liesel Doery and Pip Beatty are two chefs who have worked extensively in the health food industry.

Setting up business together, the pair has developed a vibrant wholesale business, supplying (in Liesel's case) pesto and hommus, also gluten-free cakes and savoury rolls, while Pip is an artisan for paleo rolls with yummy fillings.

Their commercial customer base includes the local IGA and fruit shop, along with businesses from Gympie to Brisbane, which include names such as Forest Glen's Kunara and Noosaville's Belmondos.

"We wanted to do something different,” Liesel said.

"This is our commercial kitchen space.

"We took this space as a kitchen but because of where it is we thought, well, it would actually make sense to have a small retail outlet.

"We didn't want to take away from our wholesale customers, but wanted to do something, so I've used my pestos in the rolls, salads, dressings, in the frittatas we make.

"It's the same with Pip - she's doing some soups with a paleo roll.”

The two have extensive experience as health food chefs, and have worked separate career paths, but with similar outcomes

and goals, so it's a good match.

"(This outlet) gives people a chance to try our wholesale products in a retail space; it's mostly takeaway,” Liesel said.

Nourish is in Cooroy's main shopping centre off Maple St, with the outlet facing the town's skate park.

It's open from 10am to 2pm Mondays, and Wednesdays to Fridays.

Contact Liesel on 0428285445 for more details.