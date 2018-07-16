Wimbledon explosion: ‘Shut the f*** up’

NOVAK Djokovic won his fourth Wimbledon crown on Monday morning but even though it looked like a romp he didn't have everything his own way.

The Serbian steamrolled Kevin Anderson 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3) to claim his 13th grand slam title, and he did it with the crowd very much barracking for the underdog.

Spectators cheered wildly when Djokovic lost the plot in the 10th game of the third set, serving three double faults. The Serbian had earlier complained of a hostile crowd behaving poorly when he played Kyle Edmund on Centre Court and he was at it again in the final.

Cameras caught him saying to the umpire: "Tell them to shut the f*** up" as it moved to 5-5 in the third.

But he put the ill-will behind him to recover and close out the match in a third set tiebreak.

Deary me. Djokovic breaks for 4-1 in the second set. 54 minutes gone. Barely even a contest. Such a shame for Kevin who had worked so hard to get here... — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) July 15, 2018

Anderson was a bundle of nerves to start, double-faulting to hand his opponent the early lead then struggling from the baseline as the Serbian took command. He held easily then broke Anderson again to go up 4-1 after 20 minutes before cruising through another rapid service game to make it 5-1.

It wasn't long before Djokovic claimed the first set 6-2, making only one unforced error for the set.

Anderson was struggling physically, calling on the trainer during the opening set and receiving more treatment on his right forearm before the start of the second. It's no surprise given he booked his spot in the final after winning a five set semi-final epic that went for six hours and 36 minutes against American John Isner - the second-longest singles match in grand slam history.

What a bizarre tournament. We have seen the very, very, very best of men's tennis and the worst of it in 6 consecutive matches. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 15, 2018

If Anderson was hoping for a change of fortunes in the second set, he was left disappointed. Djokovic broke him to take a 1-0 lead as the dream of chasing a first major title quickly turned into a nightmare.

"The torment for poor Anderson continues," a Channel 7 commentator said.

Sadly for Anderson, Murphy's Law was in full effect. What could go wrong did go wrong in the third game of the second set when, down 0-2, a ball fell out of his pocket as he hit a forehand and he forfeited the point.

He at least hit the scoreboard in the second set but Djokovic wasn't about to give him a sniff, breaking again as he raced to a 4-1 lead less than an hour after the opening point.

Anderson showed some fight late in the set, pushing Djokovic to deuce but he was still outclassed as the World No. 21 went up two sets to love with a 6-2 6-2 lead.

After two incredible semi-finals - Anderson's captivating win over Isner and Djokovic's thrilling five-setter against Rafael Nadal that stretched over two days and was widely praised as the best match of the year - the final was proving to be a let-down.

There was drama in the third set as a spectator sitting near the press box collapsed. Medical personnel arrived to provide assistance but play continued. She later sat up and was talking before the medicos escorted her out of the stands.

The crowd roared when Anderson finally won three games in a set for the first time in the third, holding serve to go up 3-2. He had a break point when up 4-3 but couldn't convert and Djokovic squared things up at 4-4.

Anderson was finally challenging Djokovic but the 31-year-old was up to the task and kept counterpunching to win yet another major.

There's every chance he'll be sending a thankyou present to Mark Philippoussis too after he called on the Aussie tennis great for some help before the decider.

Philippoussis became Djokovic's hitting partner in the lead-up to the clash as the Serb did his best to prepare for Anderson's serving.

The South African is known for his booming serves and so too was Philippoussis, who retired years ago, but who answered Djokovic's call and dusted off the racquet.

"Wise. That's what coaches for these players will normally do - try and get hitting partners who are appropriate and marry up as best as possible the style of the opponent that they are going to play," one Channel 7 commentator said.

