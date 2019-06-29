Menu
FESTIVAL WORKSHOP: Author Shelley Davidow will be part of a morning of writers' workshops during Noosa alive!
Novel launch at Noosa alive! festival

NOOSA author Shelley Davidow, creator of 45 books, will launch her latest novel as part of an appealing spread of activities for writers at this year's Noosa alive! festival.

Shelley will present with publisher and author Jen Hutchison of new publishing imprint Journeys to Words Publishing, local award-winning novelist Annah Faulkner and Sydney memoirist and expert in transdisciplinary innovation Dr Betty O'Neill to deliver a morning of writers' workshops in partnership with Noosa Library Service.

The three-hour, jam-packed morning will include four information- packed sessions run back-to-back.

Entitled Your Writing Life, participants will receive refreshed and effective craft tools to sharpen their creative skills.

"It's terrific to have attracted such a celebrated group to assist local writers,” Ms Davidow said.

"We're running three hours of workshops at the library in the morning of Saturday, July 21, and in the afternoon, at the Arts Centre, we're forming a panel to discuss contemporary issues in publishing, pathways for writers in the digital age, and we'll round off the afternoon by launching

my new work, High Infidelity.

"It's a very exciting program.”

High Infidelity is a warming and affirming novel, romping through one woman's review of her values, her search for love, and the trip-ups along the way.

This romance is ideal for readers who still believe in true love, despite disappointment and a few creases and crinkles.

Tickets are $92.50 per person.

Your Writing Life is an interactive workshop that will run from 10am-1pm on Sunday, July 21 at the Noosaville Library, 7 Wallace Drive, Noosaville.

DETAILS

WHAT: Your Writing Life Workshop

WHEN: July 21, 10am-1pm

COST: $92.50

TICKETS: www.noosaalive.com.au/your-writing-life-workshop

