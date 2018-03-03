Novel writing not all smooth sailing for Jessica Watson

DIVE IN: St Andrew's students Flynn Ewing, Eric Hall-Smith, Brendan O'Brien and Jake Renfrey are excited to meet Jessica Watson (centre).

JESSICA Watson is navigating her way across Australia to promote her new novel, Indigo Blue.

As part of the tour, StAndrew's Anglican College hosted the 2011 Young Australian of the Year and UN Youth Ambassador at an event on Wednesday.

Watson, the youngest person to sail solo around the world, said she'd always wanted to write a book, but the process was "a steep learning curve”.

"I had a few weeks' spare to start on it, but it really took much longer than I thought it would,” she said.

"I've always loved books.

"Once you start writing, it's hard to stop. It took four years all together.”

Watson said her unique life experiences had helped boost her confidence when it came to trying new things.

"It gives you that audacity to do things ... There is a way to make it a reality,” Watson said.

"With my UN work, it's helped me realise the importance of opportunities we have in Australia and not to waste those.”