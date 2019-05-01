Now, let's find a use for Noosa TAFE site

Taxes wasted as State of the Art Campus at Tewantin TAFE sits abandonded. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

Taxes wasted as State of the Art Campus at Tewantin TAFE sits abandonded. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News Geoff Potter

NOW that the Noosa Council has done the deal to secure the old Tewantin TAFE site for $1.7 million, the hardest sell to ratepayers will be its final choice for a tenant.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the council has received a great many suggestions from residents ... everything from a research centre to affordable housing.

"But in the end, whether we on-sell the site, subdivide it to preserve the critical habitat, or develop the site ourselves, the outcome cannot be an ongoing drain on finances. It has to pay its way,” he said.

The mayor said a significant portion of the site was home to endangered vegetation, plus koala, black-cockatoo and wallum rocketfrog habitat.

"Ensuring this critical regional ecosystem is protected will of course be a top priority.

"That also means that the building footprint is unlikely to be enlarged.”

The mayor said independent valuations confirmed council was getting good value for the agreed price, given the land's size, location and environmental significance

"The $1.7 million is well below valuations,” Cr Wellington said.

"We will be garnering expert advice to help us determine a use for the facility that ensures both ratepayer and community benefit.”