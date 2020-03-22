NRL clings to hope despite PM’s new travel ban call

Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo arrives at Bankstown Airport for his side’s clash with the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo arrives at Bankstown Airport for his side’s clash with the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Peter V'landys is clinging to hope that the NRL season can still survive despite reports the immediate shutdown of all nonessential travel within Australia would force a suspension of the rugby league and AFL seasons.

It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned all Australians that there would be tougher new measures to contain localised coronavirus outbreaks and further measures would be put in place following a national cabinet meeting tonight.

V'landys has already warned that suspending the NRL season would result in a $500 million loss which would financially destroy the game.

But he said today he was "not panicking" despite doomsday predictions.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO. Every game of every round LIVE & Ad-Break Free during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo arrives at Bankstown Airport for his side’s clash with the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Ng

The Prime Minister said as part of his national address this morning that after consulting "with premiers and chief ministers overnight, we have decided that we are moving immediately to recommend against all nonessential travel in Australia.

"All nonessential travel should be cancelled."

But the Prime Minister added: "Work related and compassionate grounds, those types of arrangements, is essential.

"But also essential supplies and other important arrangements needed to keep Australia running."

V'landys said he had not received any confirmation from the government that the NRL season would be suspended immediately and said that the decision to implement private flights for all teams could save the game.

"We are just checking at the moment to see what this nonessential travel means but first off we charter our planes and secondly it is work travel," V'landys said.

The Daily Telegraph NRL podcast. Adam Mobbs, Dean Ritchie and Michael Carayannis discuss Brisbane's surprise emergence as a potential 2020 NRL grand final host, Latrell Mitchell's start to his Rabbitohs career and the coronavirus impact on rugby league.

"The Prime Minister did say travel for work was still okay.

"We are going to investigate and see what it all means but I am not overly panicking at the moment because there is not enough detail.

"We have to look at all contingencies and I have to wait until tonight because there could be more (updates) because national cabinet is meeting tonight.

FOOTY TIPS! Join Australia's best footy tipping competition for your chance to win big. Add our experts to your league and join now at TIPS.COM.AU.

Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs makes a run during the round 2 NRL against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

"It just highlights what I said last Sunday.

"We have to plan for every contingency and what we are doing today we might not be doing tomorrow. Decisions we make today will probably change tomorrow."

The NRL has already locked out all nonessential staff from games and have introduced strict self-isolation guidelines.

Originally published as NRL clings to hope despite PM's new travel ban call