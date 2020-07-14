Menu
FUTURE STARS: Pirate players Zac Garton, Jai Bowden and Blaine Watson train with Broncos elite development squad.
Rugby League

NRL dream in sight for Coast juniors

Matt Collins
14th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
The Broncos might be having a season they'd rather forget, but with a number of Coast-based up-and-coming stars in their sights, the future looks bright.

Three Noosa Pirates Under 14 stars are in the peripheries of the Broncos' talent scouts after a weekend at the Brisbane Broncos Elite Academy Development Program.

Pirates players Zac Garton, Jai Bowden and Blaine Watson were invited to the Broncos Red Hill Headquarters along with players from North Queensland, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Toowoomba.

They were three of only five players from the Sunshine Coast invited to the gruelling two-hour session.

Noosa coach Darren Bowden was extremely proud of the boys as they took a significant step towards their sporting goals.

"They are a good team, they are all really good mates," he said.

"They have been playing together since Under 6s."

Bowden, who attended the training with the future stars, said being exposed to the Broncos' high-level coaching was a huge bonus.

"The specific coaching they got from the coaches was great," he said.

"There were lots of drills, they are a lot more intense."

With current NRL stars Jake Friend and Moses Mbye proudly starting their careers in Noosa, the junior Pirates have seen first-hand their dream of reaching the top is achievable.

"They can get signed from 15 years of age," Bowden said.

"It's their dream, they all want to play in the NRL."

