NRL set for sex tape scandal involving ‘well known’ star

The NRL could yet be dragged into another sex tape scandal

The NRL is set to be dragged into another sex tape scandal involving a "very well known" star.

Speaking on The Big Sport Breakfast, The Daily Telegraph's Dean Ritchie revealed there is another tape currently circulating on social media.

"What are you hearing about another sex tape that is doing the rounds in the last 24 hours about an NRL player potentially caught up in another sex tape drama," Laurie Daley asked Ritchie on The Big Sports Breakfast.

"The video is going around, I received it last night," Ritchie said.

"It is a difficult one. It does look like a first grade player who is very well known. But we can't prove that yet.

"You would have to go to the right channels to find out if it is the player and if there is any punishment looming.

"It looked like a sex act in a toilet. But until we know more. If we can determine the identity and if it is the player himself. There is more questions than answers."

A woman has engaged a legal firm, who are preparing a civil suit against a player who allegedly filmed a sex act and then distributed it amongst his mates, according to amp.nine.com.au.

The lady in question insists the incident was filmed without her knowledge or consent and is seeking aggravated damages from the player in court.

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke launched a stinging criticism of the player if it is found to be true.

"Seriously I don't get it," Clarke said.

"Does he not have a house for starters? Like go home. What are you doing in a toilet?

"I feel for everyone involved. In the same breath he might not have known it was being filmed. I feel for the woman involved and can you imagine . . . I don't know maybe things change when you get older and become a parent, but if I ever saw something like that and my daughter was involved, I'm never forgiving those people involved. Like it is someone's daughter. I just don't get it."

