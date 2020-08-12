Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Moses Mbye is currently being shopped to other clubs, and a Queensland team is very interested.
Moses Mbye is currently being shopped to other clubs, and a Queensland team is very interested.
News

NRL star and Coast junior in possible move back to Qld

Matt Collins
12th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Wests Tigers co-captain and Noosa junior Moses Mbye could be headed back to his home state as his Sydney club looks to make changes for its 2021 season.

Currently sitting tenth on the NRL ladder, the Tigers are looking for a better season next year, and it seems the former Noosa Pirates star is not part of the plan.

An article in the Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday claims the Tigers are looking to free up some funds in their salary cap, which means shopping a number of current players including Mbye and another former Bulldogs’ player Josh Reynolds.

Gold Coast Titans have voiced their interest in the State of Origin player, which would be great news for Mbye’s family who are all still based on the Sunshine Coast.

Still with two years to run on his current contract, the Tigers would be willing to pay up to half the 26-year-old’s $800,000 salary for the next two years.

The Titans have already confirmed big names signings for 2021 including Brisbane’s David Fifita, Melbourne’s Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Newcastle’s Herman Ese’ese.

Having someone of Mbye’s talent inside them as give-eight or hooker could mean big things for Queensland’s current top team.

gold coast titans moses mbye noosa pirates nrl wests tigers
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        Premium Content ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has used the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in New Zealand to remind Queenslanders that the battle against the pandemic was far from over.

        IN PHOTOS: Founder reflects during milestone celebrations

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Founder reflects during milestone celebrations

        Community Crowd enjoys Sunshine Butterflies’ 10th birthday celebrations

        Fire in belly for $600K dream green escape

        Premium Content Fire in belly for $600K dream green escape

        Environment A belly dancing instructor and a fire-twirling ecologist hope their $600K budget...

        Turning the tide on plastic in paradise

        Premium Content Turning the tide on plastic in paradise

        Environment Tourism operators are joining forces to ensure the region’s most pristine areas are...