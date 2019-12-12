Footballer charged with domestic violence assault

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to an alleged domestic violence incident.

In a statement given to AAP, NSW Police have confirmed that at about 2pm on December 11, a woman attended St George Police Station to report an alleged assault.

Reynolds then attended the station at about 9.40pm where he was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence).

"Police will allege on 12 September, the 29-year-old woman suffered bruising to her right arm and left leg after allegedly being assaulted by a 30-year-old man," the statement read.

The former State of Origin star was granted conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday, December 18, where he will vigorously defend the charge.

An apprehended violence application has also been made on behalf of the woman. In the meantime, the NRL is working with Wests Tigers and the Integrity Unit to determine whether Reynolds be stood down from club duties.

"The NRL takes any allegation of violence or disrespect towards women extremely seriously," an NRL spokesperson said.

"The Integrity Unit is seeking further information from NSW Police before determining any immediate action."

The matter has been handed to the NRL's Integrity Unit and was confirmed by his club.

"Wests Tigers have today confirmed that Josh Reynolds has been charged by New South Wales Police with a domestic violence offence," the Tigers said in a statement.

"Both Josh and Wests Tigers has previously alerted the police and NRL on this matter and will continue to work closely with the NRL Integrity Unit and NSW Police as Josh vigorously defends this charge.

"As this is an ongoing legal matter, Wests Tigers will be making no further comment at this time."

Earlier this year the NRL enacted a "no fault" stand down policy, allowing CEO Todd Greenberg to use his discretion to suspend players charged with criminal offences, particularly those involving women and children.

The maximum jail term for assault occasioning actual bodily harm in NSW is five years, which falls below the requirements to trigger an automatic stand down.

Reynolds has only played 12 games for the Tigers after switching from the Bulldogs ahead of the 2018 season.

His time with the Tigers has been marred with injury and in July he was told by the club he was free to negotiate with other teams for 2020 and beyond.

- with AAP