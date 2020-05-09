Menu
NRL WAG’s cryptic social post about holocaust

by Joe Attanasio
9th May 2020 6:37 PM
NRL WAG Shanelle Cartwright, wife of stood down Gold Coast forward Bryce Cartwright, has posted a cryptic image that appears to compare anti-vaxxers to holocaust victims.

After uploading a string of anti-vaccination Instagram posts on Friday, the young mum also shared an imagine of Anne Frank that read: "The people who hid Anne Frank were breaking the law, the people who killed her were following it."

Ms Cartwright, along with her husband, claim they are not "anti-anything'' but are for the "right to choose''.

Bryce and Shanelle Cartwright with son Koa. Picture: Instagram
Bryce and Shanelle Cartwright with son Koa. Picture: Instagram

 

In another recent post, Ms Cartwright wrote to Instagram explaining her position.

"People have the freedom to say what they like, just like we have the freedom to choose which medical procedures we undergo," she said.

"Our kids are a picture of health.

"What we're doing is going seemingly well seeing the state of their health. We stand for medical freedom and the right to choose."

Bryce and Shanelle Cartwright with son Koa. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Bryce and Shanelle Cartwright with son Koa. Picture: Glenn Hampson

 

In another post she writes: 'Thomas and I have had the flu shot but Levi never has and he's fine.''

'The in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NRL made compulsory flu shots a part of the biosecurity protocols that have been brought in to minimise the spread among players.

coronaviruspromo

 

Along with Mr Cartwright, Titans players Nathan Peats and Brian Kelly were also stood down following the intervention of the Queensland government on Friday, who approved the resumption of the NRL only on the condition all players were vaccinated.

Peats was later reinstated after agreeing to have his flu vaccination.

Originally published as NRL WAG's cryptic social post about holocaust

The post made by Shanelle Cartwright. Picture: Instagram
The post made by Shanelle Cartwright. Picture: Instagram
The Cartwrights maintain they are “not anti-anything”. Picture: Instagram
The Cartwrights maintain they are "not anti-anything". Picture: Instagram

