Menu
Login
Crime

NSW ex-teacher arrested over student abuse

14th Jun 2019 1:34 PM

An ex-teacher has been arrested in relation to the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy at a Sydney high school.

Detectives arrested the 26-year-old man on Friday morning and he's now assisting NSW Police with their inquiries.

The child abuse squad began investigating in April 2019 following reports the student had been groomed and sexually assaulted by the teacher at a school in Sydney's southwest.

The 26-year-old man has since been sacked from the school.

A police spokesperson said investigations were continuing.

editors picks nsw student abuse teacher

Top Stories

    Feedback for flight paths over Noosa details concern

    Feedback for flight paths over Noosa details concern

    News Noosa flight path latest as survey analysis revealed

    • 14th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    Quality diet for a hundred not out

    Quality diet for a hundred not out

    News Exercise and good food the key

    Noosa MP to keep up funds pressure after budget hand outs

    Noosa MP to keep up funds pressure after budget hand outs

    News State Budget targets schools in Noosa

    Biosphere positions now open

    Biosphere positions now open

    News NBRF directors sought