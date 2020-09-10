Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Berejiklian Government is under pressure with its Coalition partner, the Nationals, holding the Liberals to ransom over one key policy.
The Berejiklian Government is under pressure with its Coalition partner, the Nationals, holding the Liberals to ransom over one key policy.
Environment

NSW Government in crisis as National MPs revolt

by Kathryn Bermingham
10th Sep 2020 1:27 PM

The New South Wales Government is in crisis after the Nationals decided to pull support for legislation until their demands over a koala policy are met.

The Nationals will also boycott joint party room meetings and parliamentary leadership meetings over a policy designed to protect koala habitat.

Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro said all Nationals MPs would sit on the crossbench, but he confirmed ministers would not surrender their portfolios.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the Nationals will not support Government bills until the issue is resolved. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the Nationals will not support Government bills until the issue is resolved. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

 

Mr Barilaro said the Nationals did not agree with the amendments to the State Environmental Planning Policy.

The new regulations class more trees as koala habitat, which further restricts the clearing of land.

However, the Nationals hold concerns that the property rights of landholders are being eroded.

More to come

Originally published as NSW Government in crisis: MPs revolt

koalas land clearing nationals nsw government politics wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed for high speed retaliation attack

        Premium Content Man jailed for high speed retaliation attack

        Crime A man who drove his car high speed to within a metre of hitting someone in an act of retaliation has been jailed.

        Sunshine Coast man allegedly demands $500 to not leak nudes

        Premium Content Sunshine Coast man allegedly demands $500 to not leak nudes

        Crime Mitchell John Deakin in court over nude expose allegations

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        North shore fees not driving improvements: LNP

        Premium Content North shore fees not driving improvements: LNP

        Politics Investing money into Noosa North Shore is a key priority.