Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.
The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.
Crime

NSW man arrested after 'foodcourt sex act'

by Luke Costin
1st Feb 2020 11:24 AM

A MIDDLE-AGED man who allegedly carried out sexual acts while seated near teenage girls in a shopping centre food court has been arrested in Sydney.

The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.

After police were alerted on Friday, he was arrested that afternoon at home and charged with three counts of carrying out a sexual act with another without consent and aggravated sexual act with another without consent.

He's due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

More Stories

Show More
crime food court nsw police public masturbation sex act

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jailed Kleenmaid director’s win in court of appeal

        premium_icon Jailed Kleenmaid director’s win in court of appeal

        News Jailed former Kleenmaid director Bradley Young has had a win in the Queensland Court of Appeal.

        Shark attack teaches sculptor valuable art lesson

        premium_icon Shark attack teaches sculptor valuable art lesson

        News ‘I accepted death that day. I thought this is it.’

        Cyclist hospitalised after colliding with car in Noosaville

        premium_icon Cyclist hospitalised after colliding with car in Noosaville

        News Paramedics were called to the scene of a bike and car crash in Noosaville.

        Health chief granted emergency powers

        premium_icon Health chief granted emergency powers

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer will have extraordinary powers