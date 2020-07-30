NSW record 18 new cases as officials search sewage

COVID-19 Testing Increases In Sydney As Authorities Work To Contain Growing Coronavirus Cluster Outbreaks Across NSW

COVID-19 has been discovered in sewage collected at Perisher while NSW recorded six new cases of the virus where the source of infection is still unknown.

The worrying spike in mystery cases came as 18 new cases of the disease were identified in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, two are linked to a western Sydney funeral gatherings cluster, four are associated with the ever-growing Thai Rock Wetherill Park outbreak, four to The Apollo restaurant in Potts Point and two are returning travellers in hotel quarantine.

A Brisbane couple also tested positive in Queensland after dining at The Apollo but are not included in NSW's daily total.

One of the new cases attended Frank's Pizza Bar Restaurant in Camperdown on July 26 from 6pm to 8pm and three cases attended Mounties at Mount Pritchard from 6pm Wednesday July 22 to 3am on Saturday 25.

There are now 89 cases associated with Thai Rock in Wetherill Park, 57 with the Crossroads Hotel, eight with the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, 20 with funerals and 11 cases associated with Potts Point.

NSW Health revealed on Thursday that sewage is being tested for traces of COVID-19 across the state.

Samples collected at the Perisher treatment plant last Wednesday have returned a positive result for COVID-19, although this could have been from a person who previously had the disease.

"While no cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Perisher or Thredbo to date, it's important that anyone who was in this area get tested if they have even the mildest of symptoms," NSW Health said in a statement.

"Sampling has commenced at a number of metropolitan and regional locations across NSW," the statement said.