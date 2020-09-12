Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW has recorded just six new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the state’s total to 3968.
NSW has recorded just six new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the state’s total to 3968.
Health

NSW records 6 new virus cases

12th Sep 2020 11:47 AM

NSW recorded only six new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 3968.

Of the six new cases, one is a returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine, and five were acquired in Australia, linked to knowns cases or clusters, NSW Health reported.

Four are close contacts of previously reported cases linked to the Concord Hospital cluster.

One is a household contact of a previously reported case linked to the outbreak at St Paul's Catholic College, Greystaynes, in Sydney's west.

This follows the state recording 10 cases on Friday, four of which were linked to known outbreaks and six were returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as NSW records 6 new virus cases

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        At last the (David Low) Way is almost clear

        Premium Content At last the (David Low) Way is almost clear

        News Monday will hopefully see the finishing touches of the $3.8 million bridge replacement along a major coastal feeder road.

        Dad steals $2.5k bracelet for daughter’s present

        Premium Content Dad steals $2.5k bracelet for daughter’s present

        Crime He was caught out by CCTV footage of the theft

        New Kentucky Fried checkin’ in to the Coast

        Premium Content New Kentucky Fried checkin’ in to the Coast

        Business KFC Buderim is set to open its doors in less than 24 hours

        Sunshine Coast football’s top 10 hardest men

        Premium Content Sunshine Coast football’s top 10 hardest men

        Soccer These are the guys you don’t want marking you