Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

NSW records major virus milestone, no new cases

by Erin Lyons
15th Jan 2021 10:49 AM

 

NSW has marked its second day of zero community cases, marking the first time the state has recorded two consecutive day of no cases since December 15.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said testing rates "are not where we'd like them to be".

More than 16,000 turned out for testing up to 8pm Thursday.

The Premier warned the state government won't have the confidence to ease restrictions unless testing numbers increase.

But government officials are in the process of "considering" what restrictions can be eased, particularly around weddings, mask wearing, and the number of people allowed in households.

 

Originally published as NSW records major virus milestone

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘All my love, Mr Twinkle Toes’: Girlfriend’s last goodbye

        Premium Content ‘All my love, Mr Twinkle Toes’: Girlfriend’s last goodbye

        News Drowning victim Luddy Reynolds has been farewelled by family and friends in an emotional service.

        Water clears to offer great weekend fishing

        Premium Content Water clears to offer great weekend fishing

        Lifestyle Fishing expert Scott Hillier says tuna are on the bite in open water while a few...

        Residents angry as short-stay neighbour wins support

        Premium Content Residents angry as short-stay neighbour wins support

        News An application for a holiday home has been recommended for approval despite strong...

        Rail duplication design changes worry MP

        Premium Content Rail duplication design changes worry MP

        Politics The North Coast rail line duplication is causing confusion with residents...