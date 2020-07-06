The Victorian-NSW border is set to be closed following crisis talks between the premiers of each state and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Daily Telegraph understands the border closures could be in place from midnight on Tuesday and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will make the announcement today.

Victorians from virus-plagued hot spots who try to enter NSW already face jail time and an $11,000 fine under tough new rules.

But it is understood NSW will step up efforts to keep Victorians out as the Victorian coronavirus case count continues to soar.

The move follows talks between Daniel Andrews, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and Mr Morrison.

Mr Andrews is due to address the media at 10.45am.

Originally published as NSW to close Victorian border after COVID crisis talks