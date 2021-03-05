Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Export block of AstraZeneca doses will not affect the pace of vaccine rollout: Hunt
News

NT’s first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to arrive next week

by Natasha Emeck
5th Mar 2021 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the Northern Territory in a matter of days with 1440 doses to begin rolling out immediately, Chief Minister Michael Gunner says.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner has confirmed the NT will receive its first shipment of 1440 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine next week.

"It means we have secured a combined 1800 vaccine doses for both Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which will easily allow us to complete phase one a within five weeks from today," he said.

natasha.emeck@news.com.au


Originally published as NT's first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to arrive next week

More Stories

astrazeneca vaccine coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Superspreader alert as hotel cluster grows

        Premium Content Superspreader alert as hotel cluster grows

        Health As Qld records another new COVID-19 case, the search continues for eight people who stayed on the same floor of a Brisbane quarantine hotel as a suspected...

        Olympic legend’s Noosa pad up for grabs

        Olympic legend’s Noosa pad up for grabs

        Property Swimmer could pocket more from Noosa home sale than during her career

        Creeks and rivers best to avoid strong winds

        Premium Content Creeks and rivers best to avoid strong winds

        News Tropical Cyclone Niran to push in a bit of swell and looks like fairly strong winds...

        FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court