Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ambulances queue outside of North Rockhampton Nursing Centre as the transfer of some patients commences last month.
Ambulances queue outside of North Rockhampton Nursing Centre as the transfer of some patients commences last month.
Health

Nurse at centre of Rocky COVID-19 case recovers

Melanie Plane
4th Jun 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CENTRAL Queensland is officially COVID-19 free once more with the nurse at the centre of the Rockhampton scare recovering from the virus.

The North Rockhampton Nursing Centre was sent into lockdown and close to 300 staff and residents were tested after the training nurse tested positive for COVID-19 last month while working at the facility.

Thankfully, there appears to have been no transmission to staff, residents or the community from the case, however an investigation into the nurse is ongoing.

 

>> The next steps facing besieged nurse who had coronavirus

>> Nurses demand apology for Blackwater bungle

>> COVID-19: Concern about Rockhampton nurse's results

>> North Rockhampton Nursing Centre gets the all clear

 

There are just three active cases of COVID-19 left in Queensland after Central Queensland's one remaining case, the nurse, recovered overnight along with a case at Metro South in the Brisbane region.

There are two active cases left on the Gold Coast and one more at Metro South.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland overnight.

More than 2000 people remain on active Queensland Health self-quarantine orders, including 58 in the Central Queensland region.

coronavirus coronavirusrockhampton north rockhampton nursing centre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golf classic’s not lost, it’s just laying up for clean air

        premium_icon Golf classic’s not lost, it’s just laying up for clean air

        News The Sunshine Coast Winter Classic should not be lost to local golf fans as Noosa Springs looks at options.

        Huge spike in STI cases prompts urgent health warning

        premium_icon Huge spike in STI cases prompts urgent health warning

        Health Doctor warns to wrap it before you tap it as STI cases increase

        Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        premium_icon Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        Weather There is promise of warmer weather on the horizon

        ‘Baby we’re back on course for you’

        premium_icon ‘Baby we’re back on course for you’

        News Noosa Springs GM Mark Brady has a spring back in his step as the resort’s highly...