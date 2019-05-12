Nursing in Noosa a chance for curing kids

AFTER a long battle with herself trying to decide on a career path, extensive chats with a family friend provided Sunshine Beach State High School graduate Jasmine Mitchell with a light bulb moment.

"I owe everything I've gone after to a very special family friend Sue, who spent hours on numerous occasions talking with me, bringing out parts of myself that I didn't know existed,” Jasmine said.

"Without her wisdom, I never would have been inspired to enrol in nursing - or any university course for that matter.”

The fit and active student holds a first dan black belt in karate is now a full-time Diploma of Nursing student at CQUniversity.

"I was certain I wanted to become an engineer, lawyer, politician or a psychologist - but we never really know what we are destined to become until we really truly evaluate what matters most to us,” she said.

"I chose nursing because I realised it's actually what I value most, it's what I'm best at, and what I really feel like I should do with the next chapter in my life.”

Born in New Zealand, Jasmine, 19, has lived in Noosa on the Sunshine Coast for the past eight years.

"My family and I moved here from Christchurch, New Zealand, after the three major earthquakes,” she said.

"We intended to move back to Christchurch after the city was rebuilt, but Noosa is impossible to leave after you've experienced its charms.

"We don't have any family members outside of New Zealand, but both my sister's partner Zeke, 18, and my partner Michael, 19, have welcomed us into their families.”

CQUni's Diploma of Nursing is an 18month, full-time course that Ms Mitchell said she hoped to land a position within the industry soon after finishing her immediate studies.

"As it's a shorter course than the three-year Bachelor of Nursing degree, I felt it would give me a faster chance of employability in the health industry,” she said.

Jasmine has big ambitions for the future.

"My aspiration is to complete the Bachelor of Nursing part-time while working as an enrolled nurse,” she explained.

"I am also considering going on to complete a Bachelor of Medicine in order to become a paediatrician.”

Part of her ambitions is to save hard and buy her own house in the next five years.