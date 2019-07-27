Nursing, warts and all examined in Noosa

FROM Florence Nightingale's "good nurse” to pop culture stereotypes such as battleaxes, sex objects, handmaidens and angels of mercy, a new book explores paradoxes in the identity, culture and image of modern nurses.

The authors, Noosa-based CQUniversity professors Margaret McAllister and Donna Lee Brien, argue that films, novels and television are influential "culture carriers”.

That is, particularly in the case of provocative shows, they produce and reproduce ideas about a social group that can be memorable and instructive.

The BBC television series Getting On is an example. It dares to raise issues that are dark, conflictual and troubling, such as how nurses can be obstructed from caring because of bureaucratic policy.

"Exploring these stories for their texts and subtexts can articulate the profession's complexity and show how current challenges might be better managed,” the authors said.

"Without this understanding and discussion of dark issues, such as nurses working in unsafe conditions or nurses who harm instead of heal, they will, frustratingly and sadly be likely to recur.”

The authors say this approach enlarges the vocabulary available to articulate the profession's complexity and how current challenges might be met.

Paradoxes in Nurses' Identity, Culture and Image: The Shadow Side of Nursing is published by Routledge Research in Nursing and Midwifery.