NY model Bree Warren moves to Noosa

GLOBAL sensation Bree Warren has pulled up stumps in New York and is now based at Noosa.

Ms Warren, a plus-sized 'curve model' and passionate advocate for healthy body image is settling here with her fiancee Mitch McCan, a builder who grew up in the area.

Bree was first curvy model to shoot campaigns for Tigerlily and Lorna Jane, and has been seen in Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Marie Claire, Elle and Vogue.

When she spoke with Noosa News she was about to head to Tea Tree Bay for a surf before flying to Melbourne for a photo shoot the following morning.

"I love Noosa, I love it so much,” she said.

Growing up in Brisbane, Bree's family used to holiday at Noosa and when she and Mitch decided to settle in Australia they looked no further than its shores.

"We were like, 'let's just pick the place that we're happiest',” Bree said.

"We're from Queensland, I always wanted to come back to Australia but there just wasn't enough work for me.”

While most of her work is in New York, opportunities in Australia have expanded dramatically in the past year, she said.

This year is one of her busiest yet.

"In Australia, there [used to be] the mainstream models that were very tiny, and the plus-sized models that were very curvy - and I was somewhere in the middle,” she said.

"So for a really long time until the last few years in Australia, a lot of brands didn't really know what to do with my size.”

She said Australian brands were now "looking outside the box of what makes a model” and booking people with different shapes, sizes and ethnicities.

One body type had dominated media and social media for too long, she said.

"If you think about it, there's only really been one size in adertising, in media...I'm really proud to be part of the change.”

She sees the effect of bad body image on a daily basis, she said.

"There's still so many of us that have so many hangups...women and girls often reach out to me on social media and it breaks my heart to see these women. I just wish they had more confidence.”