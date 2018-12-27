Menu
JOIN IN: A previous NYE at Boreen Point.
NYE parade celebration will cap off 2018

by Caitlin Zerafa
27th Dec 2018 5:00 PM

BOREEN Point will hold its annual New Year's Eve celebrations on Monday night, a tradition now in its 18th year.

New Year's Eve at the Lake is a family friendly and firework-free event starting with a children's parade at 5pm, light show at 9pm and, for those keen to dance the night away, live music until the early hours of 2019.

Organiser Mia Hacker said it was a great chance for families to celebrate.

"It is really family focused,” she said.

"It began in 2000 as a big party to bring in the new century. We are celebrating 18 years this year, it's quite a milestone.”

This Saturday and Sunday, there will be free family workshops to create costumes and banners for Monday's parade.

"We will have recycled materials for people to make banners and signs out of and this year our theme is 'twirling',” Ms Hacker said.

Ms Hacker said she hoped people would get creative.

The workshops and parade will take place from the Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club.

There will also be food available on the night.

"It's an event to provide good times to a small village.”

