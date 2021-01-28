Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australia has decided to extend its suspension of the New Zealand travel bubble after two new people were identified with a worrying strain of COVID.
Australia has decided to extend its suspension of the New Zealand travel bubble after two new people were identified with a worrying strain of COVID.
Travel

NZ bubble suspended for another 72 hours

28th Jan 2021 1:08 PM

Australia has decided to extend its suspension of the New Zealand travel bubble after two new people were identified with a worrying strain of COVID.

The suspension of the green travel zone will continue for a further 72 hours until 2pm on Sunday, January 31.

Anyone arriving into Australia from New Zealand since Monday afternoon has been required to go into hotel quarantine on arrival.

Two new community cases were confirmed in New Zealand on Thursday, a day after a pair linked to the original infection also tested positive.

All four carried the South African variant.

Acting chief medical officer Professor Michael Kidd said a dozen people who were in quarantine at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland - which is at the centre of the outbreak - had arrived in Sydney prior to the travel zone suspension.

He said health authorities were following up with the passengers, who would be required to get tested.

Originally published as NZ bubble suspended for another 72 hours

coronavirus nz travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient zero to heroes: Our first year of COVID-19

        Premium Content Patient zero to heroes: Our first year of COVID-19

        Health He often wondered if the pandemic he’d spent a lifetime preparing for was science fiction. Then, a year ago, it turned very real. TIMELINE

        Premier to PM: Fate of thousands in your hands

        Premium Content Premier to PM: Fate of thousands in your hands

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk’s plea to Scott Morrison on JobKeeper

        Beauty reignites modelling flame to take on world

        Premium Content Beauty reignites modelling flame to take on world

        News Coast beauty reignites modelling career with hopes of taking on world

        Old servo demolition to make way for new apartments

        Premium Content Old servo demolition to make way for new apartments

        Property Developers want to demolish an old Coast petrol station to clear the way for a new...