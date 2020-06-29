Ocean focused volunteer organisation winds up

‘Despite this set back it is hoped that OLSA’s vision to protect, and educate people about our ocean environment, can be realised sometime in the future.’ Noosa based ocean focused volunteer organisation OLSA winds up.

A year after it failed to secure permanent occupancy of the top floor of the Peregian Beach Surf Club, a visionary ocean focused volunteer organisation will apply to cancel its status as an incorporated association.

At an general meeting of the Ocean Life Saving Association (OLSA), held on Saturday 27 June 2020, members reluctantly voted to wind up.

Acting President of OLSA, John Hare, said it was a an unfortunate, but inevitable, outcome.

“OLSA’s success, and ongoing viability, was predicated on having a permanent venue in order to fully realise its ambitious agenda” he said.

“Computer equipment, whale monitoring facilities, static visual displays and research and resource material requires a permanent home. Equipment cannot be moved in and out of a building on an ad hoc basis.

“The objective of bringing together peak marine research networks with community volunteers, a true citizen science facility, requires a permanent home”.

OLSA responded to an expression of interest mid 2019 by the Noosa Council for community organisations to occupy the top floor of the Peregian Beach Surf Club.

Its application for the use of the building as a shared facility with the surf life saving movement was knocked back.

Despite ongoing efforts, attempts to secure a suitable, alternative facility, close to the local coastline, was unsuccessful.

OLSA was established in late 2018. It was an alliance of dedicated ocean focused volunteer groups that aimed to work together from a shared information, education, research, and community activity space.

The Association was a group of local organisations and interests that banded together with the view to creating Australia’s first ocean life saving station, a template for 21st century coastal community action on the climate crisis.

While OLSA, as the umbrella organisation will be wound up, the constituent groups that made up the association continue as active organisations in their dedicated areas of interest.

“Anyone who has watched the recent ABC television series “An Ocean Odyssey” cannot but fail to appreciate the significance of a healthy ocean environment and its impact on our wider environment, and indeed, way of life,” Mr Hare said.

“Despite this set back it is hoped that OLSA’s vision to protect, and educate people about our ocean environment, can be realised sometime in the future.”