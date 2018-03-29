Ocean views, luxury style

ENJOY magical views over Laguna Bay and the Noosa National Park in this fresh luxury apartment ideally set in the heart of the Noosa Heads and walking distance to Hastings Street.

Evana on Angler is a brand-new development providing modern and sophisticated accommodation, with a reignited motivation to sell, this may be your last chance to secure a rare north-facing position.

This cutting-edge, two-level residence combines state-of-the-art technology with an emphasis on modern, open-plan living with a cool, toned colour palette through-out.

Permeating the chic Noosa lifestyle, this apartment comes complete with your own north-facing private pool to enjoy with a convenient powder room and laundry completing the ground level.

Ideal as a permanent residence or a dreamy holiday escape, enjoy complete privacy in a relaxing rainforest environment. The upper level maximises this setting with cool polished concrete floors and shutter windows capturing sunlight, breezes and views.

Extending the sense of space, the undercover entertaining deck is the heart of the home and seamlessly flows through glass stacker doors from the living and master bedroom.

Two spacious bedrooms have been well-designed both enjoying their own walk-in-robes and separate bathrooms that means either could act as an inviting master bedroom.

The designer kitchen features a luxe coastal ambience with the finest in quality Siemans appliances and the latest in modern ceramic finishes, right down to a cordless phone charging system built into the Corian bench tops.

There is secure parking for one car and internal access, and located in a stunning complex of three with its own private in-ground pool.

This is the perfect offering for those looking to downsize and remain in central position for walking distance to Hastings Street, Main Beach and the national park. Inspect today.

NOOSA HEADS

2/13 Angler Street

2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car

Features: Brand new luxury apartment with northerly ocean views. Modern and sophisticated accommodation, ducted/zoned air conditioning, LED lighting and fireplace. Complex of three with own private in-ground pool

Price: Auction on site Saturday, April 14, at 10am

Agent: Dan Neylan and Imika Neylan at Dowling Neylan Real Estate

Contact: 0412 764 370, 0405 976 181

Inspection: Saturday 12-12.30pm