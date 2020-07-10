Menu
Rain is expected on the Sunshine Coast during the week. Blake McCarthy, 12, waiting for the heavens to open. Photo: Warren Lynam
Weather

Odd showers to hang around in wet end to week

Matty Holdsworth
10th Jul 2020 9:42 AM
The damp end to the week is set to continue on the Sunshine Coast with showers to hang around.

The Bureau of Meteorology say scattered showers were expected to linger about the region today but not to the extent recorded on Wednesday.

More than a month’s worth of rain fell between Wednesday and Thursday mornings with falls of 68mm the top at Meridan Way.

Rainfall totals hovered between 10-20mm throughout the region in the past 24 hours.

“We are watching showers drift in, there’s a bit of cloud activity over the ocean, so expect a couple of showers,” forecaster Rosa Hoff said.

“Those will back off tomorrow but more are likely for Sunday.

“Most of the rain will come about Sunday night into Monday morning, maybe falls of 5-15mm.

“The clouds will move quite fast so the rainfall will be really spread out. Might contain a bit of thunder too.”

Ms Hoff said temperatures today and tomorrow were expected to be slightly above average, particularly at night with the cloud cover about.

Early next week however, those temperatures should revert back to the July averages.

She said an increase in swell was forecast offshore.

