Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BCF ROCKHAMPTON was broken into last night, with the offender allegedly running away from the store with a kayak.

Just before 10pm, police were called to reports of a break and enter at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre store.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the offender, a woman, was startled when confronted by security, but managed to get away with the kayak on foot.

It is believed a cordon was set up in the Glenmore area, with the dog squad called to attend.

No one has been caught in relation to the incident, investigations are ongoing.

bcf rockhampton break and enter queensland police service stealing tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funds keep charity shining

        Funds keep charity shining

        News A local charity helping keep vulnerable Cambodian women from being sold as sex slaves has received a generous donation form a local rotary club.

        Here’s what $6 million of council upgrades buys

        premium_icon Here’s what $6 million of council upgrades buys

        News Noosa Council opens up the cheque book for a capital spend.

        Candidate hops on the small bus bandwagon

        premium_icon Candidate hops on the small bus bandwagon

        News Noosa Council candidate’s push for public transport takes in the hinterland.

        How our region stands to gain from the Olympic bid

        premium_icon How our region stands to gain from the Olympic bid

        News We can benefit from Queensland hosting the 2032 Olympics