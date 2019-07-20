Offering blooming hope on Noosa's Daffodil Day

Volunteer Ena Murphy is looking forward to Daffodil; Day in Noosa.

Volunteer Ena Murphy is looking forward to Daffodil; Day in Noosa. John McCutcheon

CANCER survivor Ena Murphy will help turn Noosa yellow for Daffodil Day on Friday, August 23.

The Cancer Council Queensland volunteer will help raise funds for lifesaving cancer research.

Ena and a team of dedicated volunteers will be located at six sites across Noosa on Daffodil Day, selling fresh daffodils and pins to raise funds for the charity's work in cancer research.

She became a volunteer over 10 years ago after surviving ovarian cancer and now coordinates all the Daffodil Day sites for Noosa. She said it's a great way to give back to the community.

"I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer only six months after moving to Australia from New Zealand, and I found Daffodil Day the perfect way to give back to the community,” she said.

"Growing up in England, springtime was the best time of the year as all the daffodils would be in full bloom.

"I have fond memories of planting hundreds of daffodil bulbs and seeing them grow into beautiful flowers; it's no surprise daffodils are my favourite flower and Daffodil Day is by far my favourite day of the year!

"Volunteering for Daffodil Day is a fun thing to do and a great way to meet people, so I encourage others to give it a go. It's the community that brings me back year after year.”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan thanked Ena and the Noosa Volunteer Branch for their efforts and encouraged all locals to support the Daffodil Day Appeal.

To get involved or for more information visit www.daffodilday.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.