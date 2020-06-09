Menu
Borallon Prison, where an officer has been injured in a riot in a secure unit.
Crime

Officer hurt, gas used as inmates riot at Qld jail

by Thomas Chamberlin
9th Jun 2020 7:47 PM
PRISONERS have damaged part of a jail and injured an officer after an incident described as a riot at Borallon prison, near Ipswich.

Officers were forced to use gas on the prisoners after they ignored directions from staff and damaged property in one of the secure units this afternoon.

The Courier-Mail has been told the prisoners damaged an officer's station, smashing the glass. Staff said Borallon stations had glass only to protect the area and not glass and bars as other jails did.

An officer's station is where staff sit to monitor and supervise prisoners from inside jail units.

The prisoners have been taken to the detention unit for punishment.

"The cause of the unrest is unclear at this time," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"One officer received a shoulder injury relocating a prisoner during the decontamination process and has been taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

"Responding officers have been commended by management for their professionalism in responding to the incident.

"Management and senior officers are continuing to support the officer, their family and their colleagues."

The Queensland Police Service Corrective Services Investigation Unit has been notified.

