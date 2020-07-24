Menu
A dramatic take-down unfolded at a Sunshine Beach home on Friday morning.
Crime

Officer injured as replica gun waved in dramatic arrest

Matt Collins
24th Jul 2020 10:30 AM
A man has been arrested at Sunshine Beach after allegedly confronting police with a replica weapon.

Officers attended an address on Park Cres to conduct a welfare check at around 12.45am on Friday, July 24.

It's alleged as police entered the unit, a man presented what appeared to be a semiautomatic rifle and pointed it at the two officers.

Police retreated out of the residence and commenced negotiations with the man before calling for further assistance.

A short time later the man opened the front door and allegedly pushed the barrel of the weapon through the opening.

A male senior constable immediately pushed the man back through the door, forcing him to drop the firearm.

Officers then successfully deployed a taser, and as they went to restrain the man he allegedly slashed the male senior constable on the hand with a knife.

His partner, a female senior constable, successfully disarmed the man and he was taken into custody.

A further search of the unit uncovered a second lookalike rifle, determined to be a replica, and two knifes were seized.

A 44-year-old Sunshine Beach man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further assessment and is currently assisting police with inquiries.

The 43-year-old male senior constable was also transported to hospital for treatment to a wound on his hand.

Investigations are continuing.

