First pics of Karl’s big wedding event

The official celebrations for Karl Stefanovic's lavish Mexican wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough have kicked off with welcome drinks for the happy couple as a steady stream of celebrity guests land in the resort city.

The happy couple were pictured holding welcome drinks at the first official event of their wedding celebrations, and news.com.au understands the party was a fun, vibrant, informal celebration for guests, who included Karl's brother Pete and wife Sylvia Jeffreys, and Today Show co-host Richard and his son, Christian Wilkins.

Yarbrough will get ready for the big day with her high school friends Sarah Johnson, Sophie Pentland, Jimilla Houghton, Stoj Bulic, and Georgie Fleming, sister Jade Yarbrough and business partner Tamie Ingham. All have been named as bridesmaids.

Meanwhile, Karl's brothers Tom and Pete Stefanovic, as well as Josh Yarbrough, his close friends Ben Tilley, Mick Doohan, Steve Marshall and schoolfriend Alan Rogina will join the wedding party as groomsmen.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough in the lead up to their wedding to be held in Mexico. Picture: Tristan Houghton

Jasmine with dad Bob.

Continuing the family focused festivities, Stefanovic's sister Elisa will marry the happy couple, after mum Jenny walks him down the aisle tomorrow.

The welcome party was held at the One & Only Palmilla resort in Cabo at the resort's Agua by Larbi Mexican restaurant.

It was a chance for the couple, friends and family to let their hair down after Weekend Today host Peter Stefanovic arrived at Cabo airport on Thursday alongside his wife, Today newsreader Jeffreys.

Accompanying the pair was Karl's son River, 11, with the Today host's other children Ava, 12, and Jackson, 19, flying to Mexico with him and Yarbrough earlier this week.

Most of the guests were close friends and family who had flown in a bit earlier for the wedding.

Karl Stefanovic hugs mum Jenny at the official welcome party for their weekend wedding..

Karl’s sister Elisa, Karl, Peter Stefanovic, Sylvia Jeffreys, Jenna Dinicola and Tom Stefanovic. in the lead up to Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough's wedding to be held in Mexico.

Karl Stefanovic with his mum Jenny (C) and Jasmine Yarbrough in the lead up to their wedding to be held in Mexico.

Karl and Yarbrough will marry at the One & Only Palmilla Resort in San Jose del Cabo this Saturday, a favourite haunt of celebrities like Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Aniston.

The wedding will feature an array of A-list guests to rival the red carpet at this year's Logies awards night.

Roxy Jacenko, Alan Jones, Shane Warne, Richard Wilkins and his son Christian, Sylvia Jeffreys, Julie Bishop and her partner David Panton will be in attendance.

While rumoured to have been Karl's best man, James Packer has pulled out of attending the wedding just days beforehand to attend his mother Roslyn's birthday celebrations.

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has also been invited but his girlfriend Imogen Anthony told Fairfax they may not be going to the wedding because he has been unwell.

Stefanovic's former Today colleague Lisa Wilkinson has not been invited and his current co-host Georgie Gardner was given an invitation but is thought not to be going because of the school holidays.