Oh, come all ye faithful to Doonan for carols

THE second annual Doonan Community Christmas Carols is being held on Sunday, December 3 at House with No Steps from 5-8pm.

Enjoy an evening under the stars in the stunning bush setting while singing along to Christmas carols.

Featuring a host of talented local performers, including The Kitty Kats, Gambler, Cello Dreaming and Debra Casey, there will also be a guest appearance by a certain "man in red”.

Several local schools are involved, with performances from the talented students of Good Shepherd Lutheran College, Sunshine Beach State High School, Kuluin State School, Siena Catholic Primary School at Sippy Downs and Maleny State High School.

Other feature performers include Noosa District Concert Band, Little Seed Theatre Company, Malia Stirling and Emma Tomlinson.

There will be ample car parking on site for a gold coin donation (proceeds go to House with No Steps).

Enjoy food stalls with hamburgers, hotdogs, drinks, potato swirls and espresso coffee, but remember to bring your picnic rug, insect repellent and singing voices.

This is an all-weather event and, in the case of rain, the carols will take place inside the hall.