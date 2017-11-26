Menu
Login
News

Oh, come all ye faithful to Doonan for carols

Join in the Doonan Community Christmas Carols.
Join in the Doonan Community Christmas Carols.

THE second annual Doonan Community Christmas Carols is being held on Sunday, December 3 at House with No Steps from 5-8pm.

Enjoy an evening under the stars in the stunning bush setting while singing along to Christmas carols.

Featuring a host of talented local performers, including The Kitty Kats, Gambler, Cello Dreaming and Debra Casey, there will also be a guest appearance by a certain "man in red”.

Several local schools are involved, with performances from the talented students of Good Shepherd Lutheran College, Sunshine Beach State High School, Kuluin State School, Siena Catholic Primary School at Sippy Downs and Maleny State High School.

Other feature performers include Noosa District Concert Band, Little Seed Theatre Company, Malia Stirling and Emma Tomlinson.

There will be ample car parking on site for a gold coin donation (proceeds go to House with No Steps).

Enjoy food stalls with hamburgers, hotdogs, drinks, potato swirls and espresso coffee, but remember to bring your picnic rug, insect repellent and singing voices.

This is an all-weather event and, in the case of rain, the carols will take place inside the hall.

Topics:  carols cello dreaming debra casey doonan community christmas carols emma tomlinson good shepherd lutheran college house with no steps kitty kats little seed theatre company malia stirling noosa noosa district concert band santa

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa result to go to preferences

Noosa result to go to preferences

Noosa result still close - candidates not backing down

House Rules judge visits Noosa and shares interior advice

STYLIST: House Rules judge and Home Beautiful editor Wendy Moore was in Noosa on the weekend to help customers with interior design questions, and to congratulate Renee Sutton - the winner of the $10,000 window covering package.

Wendy Moore offers tips for turning your house in to a home

Raising awareness with white ribbons

White Ribbon Day is Saturday, November 25, 2017.

White Ribbon Day designed to break the cycle of violence

Noosa innovation push gains new talent

FORGING AHEAD: Innovate Noosa's new-look board set to get down to the business of employing fresh ideas.

New board members

Local Partners