Oh crap: Nasty virus hits Noosa below the belt

Late last year Inskip Point camping ground was closed by a "gasto" outbreak.

Late last year Inskip Point camping ground was closed by a "gasto" outbreak.

A nasty stomach bug similar to one that upset campers and closed Inskip Point recreation area late last year is debilitating Noosa residents.

Broni Beerling received more than 120 responses mostly from fellow suffers when she posted on Noosa social media about her own lingering "nasty" bout of gastroenteritis which is possibly a strain of norovirus.

Code Brown: beach campground closes after gastro outbreak

Flies, stench and disease plague holiday hot spot

These posts shared their experiences which included days of severe stomach cramps.

Nadja Pyne said her whole family were struck down between Christmas and New Year.

Ms Payne said the bug caused vomiting for 12 hours but took about five days to recover from.

"Not nice at all," was her summary of family's illness.

Tenille Lim said the norovirus was rampant in the community at the moment while Melony Glasgow said the virus took a toll on her son.

Norovirus is severely infectious with a debilitating impact on sufferers.

"I spent New Year's Day in the hospital with my little man. He was so sick with it," she said

Toni Bell had a similar experience.

"Please stay home if you are sick my 20-month-old grandson is so sick from this he had to be admitted to hospital with a temp of 44.3 and an extremely high heart rate," Ms Bell said.

Beejie England said people infected with norovirus are contagious from the moment they begin feeling ill to at least three days after recovery and proper hand washing was vital to helping stop the spread.

In early December two Inskip Point camping spots were shut by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service following advice from Queensland Health.

A Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said they were still awaiting for a briefing from the Public Health Unit on any Coast outbreaks.

"People with diarrhoea or vomiting should stay home from work, school and other activities, not prepare food, and drink plenty of fluids," she said.

Medical advice should be sought if:

• symptoms are very severe or persist

• there is blood in the diarrhoea

• the ill person is an infant, an older person or has other conditions.