OH POO: Subdivision slides out of council favour

An aerial view of the Black Mountain block denied a subdivision by council.

A PROPOSED hinterland subdivision has landed in the "poo" with Noosa Council for being too steep with councillors believing a planned 300 sqm second house did not have enough space for proper effluent disposal.

Councillors voted unanimously to reject the Black Mountain Rd application to divide one lot into two on a block whose "steep slope, ranging from 28 per cent to 33 per cent in slope".

Planning staff at council had recommended refusal as the second lot "does not meet the minimum lot size required, is not suitable for its intended use, with the proposed house site and access located on steeply sloping land".

"Lot 2 is located in a landslide hazard area and significant earthworks are proposed to create the house site potentially placing people and property at risk from future landslides," a report to council said.

"The applicant has proposed earthworks to the house site in order to achieve a gradient less than 25 per cent.

"Modifying the site's topography to achieve a more usable 300 sqm building platform does not achieve a usable private open space area and on site effluent area, and has the potential to increase the risk for slips and landslide."

Cr Joe Jurisevic believed the minimum house site area in this area was 1000 sqm "to allow for appropriate effluent disposal given there is no water and sewage in the area".

According to Cr Brian Stockwell "the likelihood of effluent coming out down the slope increases".

Councillors were told even modifying the slope to achieve the 1000 sqm house site area, would mean the proposed block cut and fill "would be much more substantial and would likely result in the need for high retaining walls".

As well council planning was not satisfied with the road access and also noted the land was "now mapped as a koala priority area and contains a portion of core koala habitat area".

"Any (future) development that resulted in the removal of the mapped core koala habitat would be prohibited," the report said.

Cr Stockwell said this "is a really important decision" as public feedback into the new Noosa Plan revealed "quite a lot of people concerned about the potential of the reduction in rural residential lots".

He said in this particular area of Black Mountain there were large lots "because they were very steep land".

"The slopes are getting up here towards 33 per cent," he said.

Cr Stockwell said this would require "huge cut and fills which creates an aesthetic problem for our rural landscape".