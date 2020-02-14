Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SNAPPED: A crocodile has been spotted in the Gladstone Harbour on February 9. PHOTO: Department of Environment and Science.
SNAPPED: A crocodile has been spotted in the Gladstone Harbour on February 9. PHOTO: Department of Environment and Science.
Environment

OH SNAP!: Croc spotted in Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CROCODILE believed to be 3m long has been spotted in Gladstone Harbour over the weekend.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said a member of the public saw the crocodile swimming in the harbour on Sunday before reporting it.

"Recent rain may have flushed the animal out of a local creek," he said.

"DES wildlife officers will continue to monitor the area."

He said the sighting came as a reminder for boaties and fishers to not leave fish scraps near boat ramps.

"Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible by calling 1300 130 372," he said.

crocodile sighting croc sighting gladstone crocodile
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Latest Noosa Council nominee up for new challenge

        premium_icon WATCH: Latest Noosa Council nominee up for new challenge

        News Latest Council candidates speaks on why she is running, what she loves about Noosa and why she announced so late.

        How school is preparing teens for the ‘real world’

        premium_icon How school is preparing teens for the ‘real world’

        Education MEET THE CAPTAINS: We are taking you around the Noosa Shire to meet Year 12 leaders...

        ‘Tight-lipped’ leader speaks out after failed bid

        premium_icon ‘Tight-lipped’ leader speaks out after failed bid

        Politics Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien has revealed his motives after failed bid to...

        ‘Frightening night’: Residents’ terror as building floods

        premium_icon ‘Frightening night’: Residents’ terror as building floods

        Weather More than 15 swiftwater rescues on the Sunshine Coast